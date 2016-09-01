You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Mexico will pay for wall, ‘100%’: Trump

September 1, 2016 8:40 am·0 commentsViews: 5
BBC / New Age Online

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has insisted Mexico will pay for a border wall ‘100%’, in a major immigration speech.
He told a rally in Arizona he would secure the border and left open the possibility millions of undocumented immigrants could be deported.
Hours earlier, he met the Mexican president Pena Nieto but said they did not discuss who would pay for the wall.
But the president later insisted he had told Trump Mexico would not pay.
There had been speculation that he would back off his plan to deport the estimated 11m undocumented immigrants living in the US.
In his speech in Phoenix, he said their fate was not a ‘core issue’ and that deporting ‘criminal aliens’ would be the priority.
But he added: ‘Anyone who has entered the United States illegally is subject to deportation. That is what it means to have laws.’

