A mobile court in Meherpur fined an unauthorised fertiliser factory Tk 207,500 on Tuesday evening. Court officials said that acting on a tip-off, the mobile court led by executive magistrate Md Arif Hossain, raided the Messrs Zaman fertiliser factory in the town and found that the factory was manufacturing and marketing fertiliser without any license. The court sealed off the factory and arrested its owner, manager and security guards. However, the arrested were released after paying the fine.
Fertiliser factory fined in Meherpur
September 1, 2016 12:21 am·0 commentsViews:Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Meherpur
