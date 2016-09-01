You are here: Home » Inner Pages

NEWS IN BRIEF

One held with fake notes, Yaba tablets

September 1, 2016 12:20 am·0 commentsViews:
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Jhalokati

Police arrested an alleged drug peddler along with with fake notes and Yaba at village Kathipara of Nalchity upazila in Jhalokati on Tuesday. The arrested was identified as Mohiuddin Hawlader Mukul, a resident of the area. Nalchity police officer-in-charge AKM Sultan Mahmud said that acting on a tip-off, they raided the house of Mukul and held him along with 50 Yaba, two fake notes, denomination of Tk 1000 each and two fake notes, denomination of Tk 500. A case was filed in this connection, he added.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Nahid seeks comprehensive psychological support for SSC examinees The minister for education, Nurul Islam Nahid, on Friday sought a comprehensive psychological support from all for the Secondary School...
  2. COMILLA UNIVERSITY : BCL clashes leave 15 injured About 15 people, including two professors of Comilla University, were injured as two groups of Bangladesh Chattra League activists locked...
  3. One held with Phensidyl The Rapid Action Battalion arrested a man along with 1,157 bottles of Indian Phensidyl syrup in Razzaker More area of...
  4. Jadu Miah’s role in restoring multi-party democracy recalled Politicians told a discussion Saturday that the nation remembered Mashiur Rahman Jadu Miah’s contributions in restoring multi-party democracy in the...
  5. Minister claims people can shop till late night safely The state minister for home affairs, Asaduzzaman Khan, on Saturday claimed that the city dwellers now can shop for Eid...
  6. Nine robbers arrested in city The members of Detective Branch of Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine robbers during drives in Turag area...
  7. Anzuman Ara Begum dies Anzuman Ara Begum, wife of former forest officer Kazi Shamsul Huda, passed away on April 6. She was 81......
  8. Sales peak at book fair on penultimate day Huge crowd and surge in sales marked the 27th day of Amar Ekushey book fair on Friday as the month-long...
  9. Dry weather likely Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur...
  10. Bangladesh plans to summon foreign airlines over fuel surcharge The civil aviation ministry plans to summon 25 foreign airlines operators over a dispute on amounts they charge as ‘fuel...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement