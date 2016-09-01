Police arrested an alleged drug peddler along with with fake notes and Yaba at village Kathipara of Nalchity upazila in Jhalokati on Tuesday. The arrested was identified as Mohiuddin Hawlader Mukul, a resident of the area. Nalchity police officer-in-charge AKM Sultan Mahmud said that acting on a tip-off, they raided the house of Mukul and held him along with 50 Yaba, two fake notes, denomination of Tk 1000 each and two fake notes, denomination of Tk 500. A case was filed in this connection, he added.
One held with fake notes, Yaba tablets
September 1, 2016
