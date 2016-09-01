You are here: Home » Inner Pages

NEWS IN BRIEF

1 held with shooter gun in Meherpur

September 1, 2016
Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Meherpur

Local people held a youth along with a shooter gun and handed him over to police at village Kamarkhali of Gangni upazila in Meherpur on Tuesday. The arrested was identified as Saddam Hossein, 22, a resident of the village. Local people said that Saddam tried shot at one Kamal Hossein at Sindurkatha Bazaar as Kamal locked in an altercation with Saddam’s elder brother Faruque Hossein. Gangni police officer-in-charge Anowar Hossein said that local people caught Saddam red handed and handed him over to the police. Saddam was accused of violating firearms laws, he added.

