Installation of oil pipelines in bay for ERL:Govt awards contract to China co without tender

China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau was on Wednesday awarded the contract for installation work of the single-point mooring with double pipelines in the Bay of Bengal without any tender, officials said.

A meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by commerce minister Tofail Ahmed in absence of finance minister AMA Muhith at secretariat, approved a proposal by the energy division to award the deal to the state-owned Chinese company.

The project aimed at speedy unloading of fuels from tankers in the deep sea and sending those to the storage facilities of the state-run Eastern Refineries Ltd would cost Tk 5,426.26 crore.

Of the total cost, Chinese EXIM Bank would give a loan of Tk 4,405.07 crore and the rest of Tk1,021.19 crore would be borne from the national exchequer.

According to the energy division proposal, the original project cost of Tk 4,935. 97 crore approved by the executive committee on national economic council in December 2015, was increased by Tk 490 crore following first correction of the project on August 14.

The proposal said each pipeline will have length of 110 kilometre to be laid in deep sea close to the Sonadia island to transport oils to nearby Maheshkhali island.

The installation of the pipelines to be completed in 2018 would save Tk1,000 crore annually.

At present, it takes 11 days for a small ship to unload 100,000 tonnes of oils from the tankers in deep sea and bring the oils to storage facilities of the ERL in Chittagong

Tofail Ahmed also presided a meeting of the cabinet committee on national purchase at the same venue and approved eight proposals, three of them were linked to procurement of around 350,000 tonnes furnace oil mainly for the quick rental power plants at a cost of Tk 694.67 crore.

Cabinet division additional secretary Mostafizur Rahman told reporters after the meeting that Poly Cable Industries was awarded the deal for supplying cables for the rural electrification board at a cost of Tk 150.59 crore.

Energypac won the deal for supplying power equipments worth Tk 549 crore to the rural electrification board, he said.

He said Idea Electric Enterprise was awarded the contract for supplying 150,000 pre-paid electric metres worth Tk 277 crore jointly with a Chinese company. The metres will be installed in Sylhet, Rangpur and Rajshahi.

Mostafizur Rahman said the committee also approved purchase of goods and services worth Tk 1,227.42 crore from China Railway International Group Co. Ltd without any tender for the implementation of the third phase of the Info-Sarker project.