Urdu-speaking people demand equity in civic amenities

Representatives of Urdu-speaking people claimed on Wednesday that they were being discriminated against in civic amenities and government facilities despite being awarded Bangladeshi citizenship.

At a seminar in the capital, they said the residents of the Geneva refugee camps in the country should be rehabilitated properly before any eviction drives against them.

The speakers demanded justice for the victims of arson attacks that occurred last year at the Kalshi Bihari camp in the city.

Urdu-Speaking Peoples Youth Rehabilitation Movement organised the seminar at CIRDAP auditorium, where the speakers raised some points necessary to develop national integrity and peace.

Presenting research findings, Ashraful Islam and Khalid Hussain said that the Urdu speaking people still were deprived of basic rights including health, economic and residence, despite being citizen of the country.

Dhaka University teacher and historian Mezbah Kamal emphasised trust building between the culturally different communities, saying that there was no provision in the national constituency to undermine a particular community for their mother-tongue.

Anthropologist Mousumi Sabnam observed that multiplicity in the globalised society was inevitable. She said people in the multi-cultural society should accept each other with due honour.

Mustak Ahmed, president of the Welfare Missions of Biharis, demanded loan on easy term for the Benarasi industry.

Shahid Ali Bablu, general secretary of the movement, demanded hassle-free police verification before issuance of passport.

Chaired by Sadakat Khan, columnist Syed Abul Maksud, rights activist Rubi Amanullah, Pratidin Sangbad editor Abu Sayeed Khan, leaders of the movement Mohammad Shakil, Manzur Reza Khan and others also addressed the event.