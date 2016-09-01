You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Urdu-speaking people demand equity in civic amenities

September 1, 2016 12:17 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent
Urdu-speaking Peoples Youth Rehabilitation Movement holds a seminar on rights of Urdu-speaking people and their rehabilitation at CIRDUP auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday. — New Age photo

Urdu-speaking Peoples Youth Rehabilitation Movement holds a seminar on rights of Urdu-speaking people and their rehabilitation at CIRDUP auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday. — New Age photo

Representatives of Urdu-speaking people claimed on Wednesday that they were being discriminated against in civic amenities and government facilities despite being awarded Bangladeshi citizenship.
At a seminar in the capital, they said the residents of the Geneva refugee camps in the country should be rehabilitated properly before any eviction drives against them.
The speakers demanded justice for the victims of arson attacks that occurred last year at the Kalshi Bihari camp in the city.
Urdu-Speaking Peoples Youth Rehabilitation Movement organised the seminar at CIRDAP auditorium, where the speakers raised some points necessary to develop national integrity and peace.
Presenting research findings, Ashraful Islam and Khalid Hussain said that the Urdu speaking people still were deprived of basic rights including health, economic and residence, despite being citizen of the country.
Dhaka University teacher and historian Mezbah Kamal emphasised trust building between the culturally different communities, saying that there was no provision in the national constituency to undermine a particular community for their mother-tongue.
Anthropologist Mousumi Sabnam observed that multiplicity in the globalised society was inevitable. She said people in the multi-cultural society should accept each other with due honour.
Mustak Ahmed, president of the Welfare Missions of Biharis, demanded loan on easy term for the Benarasi industry.
Shahid Ali Bablu, general secretary of the movement, demanded hassle-free police verification before issuance of passport.
Chaired by Sadakat Khan, columnist Syed Abul Maksud, rights activist Rubi Amanullah, Pratidin Sangbad editor Abu Sayeed Khan, leaders of the movement Mohammad Shakil, Manzur Reza Khan and others also addressed the event.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Latif’s removal from cabinet won’t defuse resentment: Fakhrul Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday demanded punishment of Abdul Latif Siddique as per...
  2. Judiciary yet to be fully independent: discussion Law experts on Saturday said that the judiciary of the country was yet to be fully independent although the judicial...
  3. Justice Debesh remembered Discussants on Saturday said Justice Debesh Bhattacharya would be remembered for his honesty, courage and progressive thinking about Bangladesh’s judiciary...
  4. Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad’s death anniversary observed Elaborate programmes were chalked out to mark the death anniversary of Bir Shrestha Noor Mohammad on Saturday. Noor Mohammad Sheikh,...
  5. Educational activities hampered in a Narsingdi school for waterlogging Educational activities in Puranpara Government Primary School under Narsingdi sadar are being hampered badly from May to September for the...
  6. 3 held with 1,800 Yaba tablets The Rapid Action Battalion arrested three ‘drug peddlers’ and seized 1,800 Yaba tablets from them in Jessore Tower area on...
  7. Youth shot dead in city A young man was shot dead near his house in Baganbari area of Purbo Jurain in Dhaka on early Monday....
  8. BCL activists beaten by fellows at DU Four activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, an Awami League backed student organisation, were injured as some other activists of...
  9. Train driver attacked by passengers in Moulvibazar Agitated passengers of Dhaka-bound Parabat Express attacked the driver of the train at Kulaura junction Wednesday evening. Witnesses said the...
  10. BNP asks govt to observe Bhashani’s birth, death anniv Leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Wednesday urged the government to observe birth and death anniversaries of Maulana Abdul Hamid...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement