Bashundhara mall reopens after fire

September 1, 2016 12:16 am·0 commentsViews:
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka

Nearly 10 days after Bashundhara City Shopping Mall was shut down following a devastating fire, the shopping complex was opened on Wednesday morning.
The gate of the market was opened around 10:00am, said an employee of the mall’s information desk, wishing anonymity.
Visiting the super market, the correspondent found most of the shops of the market were opened, excluding those of the C-blocks on the 6th, 7th and 8th floors.
However, a few visitors were found roaming around the market complex.
Arif Hossain, a salesman at fashion outlet Monsoon Rain, said they were yet to sell any product since the morning.
The number of buyers will increase in the afternoon, Arif hoped.
Workers and stuff of the markets were seen busy repairing the damage.
The lifts of the building were running while technicians were found to check the escalators before their operation.
On August 21, a devastating fire broke out in the shopping mall when a total of 70 shops out of 100 on level 6 were completely or partially damaged.

