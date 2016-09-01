Tarapur tea estate: temple authorities get back possession after 27 years

Krishnakanta Gupta Jeur temple in Sylhet on Wednesday finally got back possession of all property under its Tarapur Tea Estate after 27 years of illegal occupation by absconding industrialist Ragib Ali and his family members.

Ragib, who along with his family members fled the country on August 10 following an arrest warrant issued against him, took a long term lease of the tea estate from the temple authority in 1988.

But he took full possession of the tea estate by producing a fake circular of the land ministry and started selling the land of the estate to individuals for construction of houses and establishment of different institutions.

Deputy commissioner of Sylhet Md Joynal Abedin told New Age Wednesday that the district administration handed over all the commercial, residential and educational establishments built illegally on the land of the tea estate to the Sebayet (caretaker) of the temple.

‘Earlier we handed over all the landed property to the Sebayet and he is now custodian of all the properties of Tarapur Tea Estate and he will decide on the management of the property,’ he said.

Joynal said that the district administration would extend all-out cooperation to the Sebayet to protect the properties.

The 423-acre Tarapur Tea Estate, located at Akhalia area in Sylhet city, is an endowment property of Krishnakanta Gupta Jeur temple.

Ragib Ali, after taking possession of the tea estate, set up a 1,000-bed Ragib Rabeya Medical College and Hospital, a nursing college and several hostels on the tea estate land.

He also gave several acres of land of the tea estate test to Madan Mohan College in exchange of Tk 35 lakh.

On Wednesday, Sylhet sadar upazila nirbahi officer Mir Md Mahbubur Rahman on behalf of the district administration handed over a total of 715 structures to the Sebayet of the temple.

He said that the administration complied with a directive of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

A bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on January 19 ordered the illegal occupants to move all structures, including Ragib-Rabeya Medical College and Hospital, somewhere else, within six months.

‘But the illegal occupants did not remove the structures within the timeframe. So the district administration handed over the structures to the temple authority,’ said UNO Mahbub.

Industrialist Ragib Ali was the former chairman of Southeast Bank Limited, founder of Leading University, Sylhet and University of Asia Pacific, Dhaka. He was also former chairman of North South University.