Jamaat leader arrested with 110 crude bombs in Sylhet

Police on Wednesday arrested a Jamaat-e-Islami leader and seized 110 crude bombs, a number of books propagating extremism and party leaflets from his possession in Sylhet.

The arrested was identified as Fayzur Rahman, general secretary of the party’s Companiganj upazila unit, police said.

On information that the Jamaat leaders and activists were hatching a plot to carry out subversive acts amid the Wednesday’s general strike, police raided the Five Star Kindergarten in Rajanagar Natun Bazar area of Companiganj upazila around 1:00am, police said.

The Companiganj police officer-in-charge Bayes Alam told New Age that they arrested Fayzur Rahman from the Kindergarten though other local leaders and activists of the party fled the spot sensing police presence.