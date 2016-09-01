Mir Quasem to get 7 days to seek mercy

War crimes death row inmate Mir Quasem Ali would get ‘reasonable time’ not exceeding ‘seven days’ to seek mercy from the president, inspector general of prisons Syed Iftekhar Uddin said Wednesday.

He told reporters who met him at his office, jailors asked Mir Quasem whether or not he would seek mercy.

Mir Quasem sought time to think about it, he said.

He would get ‘reasonable time not exceeding seven days,’ said the IG Prisons.

He said that the warrant for Mir Quasem’s execution would be set in motion as soon as he conveys his decision.

He, however, said that no decision had been taken in which jail Mir Quasem would be hanged.

Earlier in the day, Mir Quasem’s wife Khandker Ayesha Khatun and eight other family members met her husband in the Kashimpur Central Jail.

She told reporters quoting her husband as saying that he would not be able to take any decision until their son Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, a Supreme Court lawyer, picked by plainclothes from his residence in broad day light 22 days back was returned.

She said that Mir Quasem was unable to take any decision without consulting with Mir Ahmed, his lawyer.

The Superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail Part 2 Prashanta Kumar Bonik told New Age that the family members spent two hours with Mir Quasem.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters that he was not aware that Mir Quasem’s son was arrested.