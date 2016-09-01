You are here: Home » Front Page

Mir Quasem to get 7 days to seek mercy

September 1, 2016 12:41 am·0 commentsViews: 4
M Moneruzzaman
Khandakar Ayesha Khatun, after visiting war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali at Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur, talks to journalists on Wednesday. — New Age photo

Khandakar Ayesha Khatun, after visiting war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali at Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur, talks to journalists on Wednesday. — New Age photo

War crimes death row inmate Mir Quasem Ali would get ‘reasonable time’ not exceeding ‘seven days’ to seek mercy from the president, inspector general of prisons Syed Iftekhar Uddin said Wednesday.
He told reporters who met him at his office, jailors asked Mir Quasem whether or not he would seek mercy.
Mir Quasem sought time to think about it, he said.
He would get ‘reasonable time not exceeding seven days,’ said the IG Prisons.
He said that the warrant for Mir Quasem’s execution would be set in motion as soon as he conveys his decision.
He, however, said that no decision had been taken in which jail Mir Quasem would be hanged.
Earlier in the day, Mir Quasem’s wife Khandker Ayesha Khatun and eight other family members met her husband in the Kashimpur Central Jail.
She told reporters quoting her husband as saying that he would not be able to take any decision until their son Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, a Supreme Court lawyer, picked by plainclothes from his residence in broad day light 22 days back was returned.
She said that Mir Quasem was unable to take any decision without consulting with Mir Ahmed, his lawyer.
The Superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail Part 2 Prashanta Kumar Bonik told New Age that the family members spent two hours with Mir Quasem.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters that he was not aware that Mir Quasem’s son was arrested.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. War crimes convict Alim dies War crimes convict Abdul Alim, also former Bangladesh Nationalist Party minister, died on Saturday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University...
  2. Jamalpur war crimes: 3 Al-Badr men sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life Three absconding Al-Badr men Md Ashraf Hossain, 64, Md Abdul Mannan, 66, and Md Abdul Bari, 62 were on Monday...
  3. Jamalpur war crimes: Verdict any day The trial of eight Jamaat men from Habiganj on war crimes charges was completed in the three-judge International Crimes Tribunal-1...
  4. 4 sentenced to death for Karimganj war crimes The International Crimes Tribunal-1 on Tuesday handed death sentences to four war crimes accused from Karimganj, Kishoreganj and life term...
  5. BNP unhappy over SQC verdict Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Wednesday said the party was ‘disappointed, surprised and saddened’ at the Supreme Court Appellate division holding...
  6. ACC fails to complete probe against Mir Quasem in 2yrs The Anti-Corruption Commission has failed to complete investigation into the allegation of appointment of a lobbyist in the USA by...
  7. Preparation under way: law minister The government instructed the jail authorities to begin the preparations for the execution of war crimes death row inmate Muhammad...
  8. War crimes of 195 Pak army men The war crimes investigation agency is gathering evidence of war crimes committed by 195 Pakistan officers and soldiers in Bangladesh...
  9. PM seeks global support for war crimes trial The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Saturday sought support of the international community to the ongoing trial process of war...
  10. Death for war crimes: Quasem loses legal battle The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Mir Quasem Ali’s petition seeking review of its verdict upholding...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement