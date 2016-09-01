Capital’s risky buildings: No demolition in 6 years

The authorities took no interest to demolish the capital’s risky buildings in six years since they were identified.

The risky buildings, which include dilapidated old houses as well as structures built without approved designs, could spell disasters any moment, said worried disaster management experts.

The risky buildings were enlisted in two separate lists prepared by the ministry of disaster management and relief and the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakka in 2010.

The authorities even did not demolish over 50 buildings that tilted in last five years.

At least 72,000 buildings in the capital would not be able to withstand quakes, the disaster management and relief affairs ministry said after a two-year aerial survey it conducted beginning 2008.

In 2010, Rajuk identified 321 buildings in the capital as ‘highly risky.’

Officials and experts said that indecision over which authority would demolish the risky buildings left them untouched.

The government took the decision to demolish the risky buildings several times but could not execute due to an unending tug of war between the Rajuk and the two city corporations over the issue, they said.

Dhaka University dean of earth and environmental sciences faculty ASM Maksud Kamal said that the risky buildings remained where they were due to lack of coordination between Rajuk and the two city corporations and their negligence of duty.

Kamal said that during the disaster ministry’s aerial survey he led 72,000 buildings in the capital were found vulnerable to quakes.

Since October 12, 2010, Rajuk requested Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation thrice to demolish 321 risky buildings.

In the letters, Rajuk informed DSCC and DNCC that the number of the risky buildings would by far exceed 321 buildings identified by its inspectors and authorised officers.

Rajuk officials told New Age that the DNCC and the DSCC took no note of the requests they conveyed in three letters since 2010.

On April 27, the earthquake preparedness and awareness raising committee at a meeting chaired by disaster management and relief minister Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya took yet another decision to demolish 321 risky buildings which was not executed until now.

In the meeting, Rajuk urban resilience project director Abdul Latif Helali pointed out that it was the responsibility of the DNCC and the DSCC to demolish the risky buildings as the collected holding tax.

DNCC superintendent engineer Tarique Bin Yusuf disagreed with the suggestion and said that risky building demolitions were Rajuk’s responsibility because the building plans were approved by Rajuk.

At the meeting Rajuk was asked to provide the latest status of the 321 risky buildings by May 15 and Rajuk and the DNCC and the DSCC were directed to demolish the 321 risky buildings through coordinated action by May 27.

The utility services were asked to snap their supply lines to the risky buildings.

The housing and public works ministry on July 19 formed an 11-member committee headed by Rajuk member for development control Md Asmaul Hossain and asked it to give its views and recommendations of the 321 risky buildings by August 19.

Asmaul told New Age that the committee could not submit the report within the deadline.

According to the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amended) Act 2009, one of main function of city corporation is to notify the owners if any building was found risky for its dwellers and pedestrians and also to impose restriction on dwelling in the risky buildings until their renovation.

DSCC chief executive officer Khan Mohammad Bilal said that they had already notified the owners that their buildings were risky and asked them to vacate but none complied with the notices.

He said without rehabilitation no owner would vacate the risky buildings.

DU geology teacher Syed Humayun Akhter said most of the buildings would fail to withstand a mega quake.