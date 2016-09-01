You are here: Home » Front Page

Risha killing: Suspected killer Obaidul held

September 1, 2016
The suspected killer of Suraiya Akter Risha, a student of Willes Little Flower School and College, who was stabbed to death last week, was arrested at Domar in Nilpharami on Wednesday.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion and police arrested Obaidul Khan, 29, at a market of village Sonahar early Wednesday, after being informed by locals, police said.
DMP’s Ramna division deputy commissioner Maruf Hossain Sardar said a team of police was on the way to the capital along with Obaidul. He would be produced in court.
Meanwhile, Risha’s schoolmates held a mourning programme on the school premises on Wednesday and demanded capital punishment and speedy trial in the killing.
They also declared a countrywide human chain in all educational institutions today to press their demands.
Risha’s father Ramjan Hossain expressed satisfaction after the news of Obaidul’s arrest. ‘It (arrest) has brought peace to my mind amid grief,’ he said.
Ramjan demanded speedy trial of the perpetrator.
Suraiya Akhter Risha, 14, daughter of Md Ramzan Ali of Bangshal of old Dhaka and an eighth-grader of Willes Little Flower School and College, was stabbed in the abdomen by a stalker in front of her educational institution at Kakrail in the capital on (Wednesday) August 24.
She died from her wounds at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.
As the news of her death spread, hundreds of students took to the streets, pressing for immediate arrest of the attacker.
Tania Hossain, mother of Risha, filed a case against only Obaidul under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Ramna Police Station.
The victim’s family and classmates alleged that Obaidul, a tailoring shop worker at Eastern Mollika Shopping Complex of Elephant Road of the capita, used to stalk and disturb Surayia and stabbed her that day while she was crossing the footbridge to go home.
Earlier on Monday, police arrested Obaidul’s sister Khadiza Begum, 36, and her husband Khadimul Islam, 46, from village Niratongi under Birganj in Dinajpur.

