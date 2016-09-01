Dighipara coal mine to feed proposed power plant

The government gave its nod to a proposal of Chinese state-run POWERCHINA Resources Ltd to set up a 660MW power plant which would run on coal from the Dighipara deposit in Dinajpur.

State-run Bangladesh Power Development Board at a meeting held on Monday with state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid in the chair received the government’s nod to form a joint venture with POWERCHINA to construct and operate the proposed power plant, officials confirmed.

PDB would sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Chinese company to form the joint venture, Nasrul Hamid told New Age on Wednesday. The next step will be to carry out a feasibility study on the proposed power plant.

Earlier, PDB examined the organisational capability and the proposal of POWERCHINA and sent the proposal for ministerial approval to form the joint venture to set up the coal-fired power plant using Ultra Supercritical technology, said officials.

The proposed power plant will require 1.55 million tonnes of coal a year, according to the proposal.

Dighipara will be the second mine to be developed for coal extraction after the Barapukuria mine.

In 2005 Barapukuria coal mine was developed some 20 years after its discovery.

In 1995 Geological Survey of Bangladesh discovered Dighipara coal deposit with an estimated reserve of 600 million tonnes of coal. The first layer of the coal deposit was found at 327 metres depth, officials said, which made it suitable for underground mining.

Till now, Barapukuria Thermal Power Station is the lone coal-fired power generation facility in the country.

PDB runs the two-unit power station with a combined generation capacity of 250MW and is also setting up another power unit with 275MW capacity at the power station.

The power plant gets coal from Barapukuria deposit. State-run Barapukuria Coal Mine Company Limited engages a third party to extract coal from the mine through underground mining.

The company has also been given the task to develop Dighipara coal mine. BCMCL has already initiated a move to carry out a complete geological and geo-technical study to determine the technical and economic feasibility of the coalmine. They plan to complete the studies in 30 months beginning from January 2017.

BCMCL shortlisted five foreign companies out of 18 interested ones and asked them to submit their proposals for the job by September 20, said the company general manager Md Quamruzzaman. He said that they were on schedule to begin the studies from January 1 after awarding the contract to an eligible company.

There are three other large coal deposits in the North Bengal area at Jamalganj in Joypurhat with an estimated reserve of 1,054 million tonnes of coal at 900-1000 metres depth, Khalashpir in Rangpur with an estimated reserve of 523 million tonnes of coal at 257-483 metres depth and Phulbari in Dinajpur with an estimated reserve of 572 million tonnes of coal at 150-240 metres depth.

A controversial move by the then Asia Energy, a UK-based company, to extract coal using open-pit method was suspended in 2006 amid huge protests and resistance from the local people, which left people dead at the hands of law enforcers and several hundreds of people injured.