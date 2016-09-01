Passport verification: cop arrested for demanding bribe from judge’s wife

A Special Branch assistant police sub-inspector was arrested Wednesday on the charge of demanding bribe from the wife of a Supreme Court judge for their minor daughters’ passport verification for which the errant police officer was not assigned.

Shahbagh police station said that they arrested ASI Sadequl Islam on orders from the High Court Division which had earlier summoned him to explain why he demanded bribe for passport verification.

Following a suo moto hearing, a single-judge bench of Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque asked the Supreme Court registrar general’s office to file a criminal case against Sadequl Islam and hand him over to the police.

The court also directed the home secretary, the inspector general of police and the additional inspector general of the Special Branch to take departmental action against Sadequl Islam for misconduct.

Though not assigned, Sadeq went the official residence of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman on Tuesday and demanded Tk 2,000 as bribe from his wife, a university teacher, for police verification of their two minor daughters in connection with their passport applications.

While demanding bribe Sadeq introduced himself as Special Branch sub inspector Abdus Salam, who was assigned for the task.

He disclosed his name when he was handed over to the Shahbagh police station by Supreme Court officials for filing a bribery case against him.

Sadequl Islam demanded the bribe using the identity of sub inspector of the city office of the Special Branch, according to the first information report.

At the suo moto hearing Sadequl Islam submitted that at the official residence of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman at Dhanmondi he introduced himself as sub inspector Abdus Salam at around 6 PM Tuesday to verify the passport applicants and their address.

Sadequl Islam admitted his guilt and sought apologies when the court demanded to know from him why he had demanded Tk 2,000 as bribe from the judge’s wife and threatened her that he would not submit the verification report when she offered him Tk 500 to meet his conveyance expenses.

The errant police officer kept mum when the bench demanded to know from him why he had repeatedly disturbed Justice Abu Taher and his wife on phone on Tuesday night after he was asked to leave the judge’s residence.

After his wife informed Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman about the episode, the judge who was in the Supreme Court, requested her not pay any money to the police officer and throw him out of his residence saying that paying or taking bribes constitutes equal offence.

The judge immediately informed his colleagues about the matter after which Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque directed the SB top brass to immediately produce the errant police officer before his bench.

After Wednesday’s hearing when the court police were whisking away Sadequl Islam, in handcuffs, he told waiting reporters that he did not accept Tk 500 he was offered.

The bench scolded Sadequl Islam for appearing in the court without wearing uniform.

The bench also scolded the police officer, who produced Sadequl Islam, for coming to the court without wearing uniform.

According to a recent survey report released by the Transparency International, Bangladesh, the immigration and passport department was the most corrupt among the service sector and that the Special Branch of Police indulged in corruption for the verification of passport applicants.

Sadequl Islam submitted in the court that SB sub inspecor Abdus Salam was officially assigned to verify the address and other information of the judge’s daughters in connection with their passport applications.

He admitted that he was doing Salam’s proxy duty.

SB officials posted at the Supreme Court told reporters that it was an act of gross indiscipline on the part of Sadequl Islam to go the judge’s residence for which he was not assigned.

They said Salam would also face departmental action for neglecting his duty.