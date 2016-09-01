You are here: Home » Back Page

No military solution to South China Sea dispute: Kerry

September 1, 2016 12:33 am·0 commentsViews: 5

US secretary of state John Kerry called on Wednesday on China and the Philippines to abide by an international tribunal’s decision on the disputed South China Sea and said there was no military solution to the problem.
Kerry’s remarks, made in a visit to India, came ahead of a G20 summit in China on Sunday and Monday that could be overshadowed by arguments over everything from territorial disputes to protectionism by China, diplomats say.
An arbitration court in The Hague ruled in July that China did not have historic rights to the South China Sea. China dismissed the case lodged by the Philippines and rejected the ruling.
‘The United States continues to call on China and the Philippines to abide by the tribunal’s recent decision which is final and legally binding on both parties,’ Kerry told a gathering of students in New Delhi.
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of trade moves annually. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have rival claims.
China has vowed to take all measures needed to protect its sovereignty over the South China Sea and says its actions there, which have included land reclamation and construction of air fields and docks on reefs, are peaceful.
China has blamed the United States and its allies in the region, such as Japan and Australia, for stoking tension.
The United States and Japan have no territorial claims in the South China Sea and say their priority is freedom of navigation.
Kerry said the United States supported diplomatic efforts to resolve territorial disputes to which there was ‘no military solution’.
‘We are also interested in not fanning the flames of conflict but rather trying to encourage the parties to resolve their disputes and claims through the legal process and through diplomacy,’ Kerry said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Thousands trapped in Indian Kashmir floods Soldiers were battling Sunday to rescue thousands of people trapped by Indian Kashmir’s worst flooding for half a century which...
  2. Pakistan welcomes Saudi ‘anti-terror’ coalition Pakistan on Thursday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to form a military coalition of 34 countries to fight ‘terrorism’ in the...
  3. Poorest women use anti-poverty programmes to boost land ownership: report SUPPORTING the poorest women by helping them set up small businesses, and giving them livestock and training boosts not only...
  4. SE Asia urged to halt repeat of ‘boat people’ tragedy Southeast Asian countries were urged on Tuesday to treat migrants landing on their shores humanely and avoid a repeat of...
  5. Salman Rushdie says India PM condoning ‘thuggish violence’ Prime minister Narendra Modi’s failure to condemn a spate of attacks on free speech is giving rise to ‘thuggish violence’...
  6. Shiv Sena smears ink on Kulkarni Far-right Indian protesters angry at the planned launch of a former Pakistani foreign minister’s book doused the event organiser with...
  7. India wants anti-trafficking pacts with Nepal, UAE India wants to sign agreements with countries like Nepal and the United Arab Emirates to curb human trafficking and improve...
  8. 4,300 Hindu, Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan get Indian citizenship As a first step to granting Indian nationality to refugees from neighbouring countries, the BJP-led government has given citizenship to...
  9. Politics fuels religious riots in secular India First, the rumours start. Maybe a Muslim man threw garbage outside a temple, or a Hindu boy teased a Muslim...
  10. Koh-i-Noor diamond belongs to Britain: India A priceless diamond that is part of the Queen Mother’s Crown was given to Britain and not stolen, India’s government...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement