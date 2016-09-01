DAP factory gas leak: action recommended against 2 officials

Negligence of two officials of Diammonium Phosphate Fertiliser Company Ltd in Chittagong has been detected behind the gas leak in the factory that left more than 100 people sick and caused environmental damage.

The three-member probe committee, formed by the Chittagong district administration, has recommended departmental action against the two officials — Dilip Kumar Barua, deputy chief engineer (power), and Nakibul Islam, general manager.

The committee, which was formed on August 23, a day after the incident and headed by Chittagong additional district magistrate Md Mominur Rashid, submitted its report to Chittagong deputy commissioner Mesbah Uddin on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner disclosed the probe report to journalists in a press briefing at his office in the afternoon.

Ammonia gas leaked from a tank of the country’s lone DAP fertiliser producing factory at Rangadia at Anwara upazila on August 22 and it immediately spread in the neighbouring areas including Chittagong city’s Patenga and Halishahar, leaving at least 100 people sick and harming the bio-diversity.

It was mentioned in the probe report that Dilip Kumar and Nakibulul Islam did not carry out their duty properly. If they would do their job, the accident could not have happened, it observed.

The probe committee revealed that five devices, used to keep the tank safe, were out of order or non-functional.

According to the report, two pressure gauges, used to measure gas stock of the tank, and a computer of the pressure transmitter were out of order for long while another computer of the transmitter was closed.

Operation department of the factory had informed the maintenance department of the faults but the maintenance department did not respond properly, the probe found.

The engineers concerned sent some technicians to repair the faults but the technicians failed as they had no training for this kind of job.

The engineers, especially Dilip Kumar Barua, did not go to the spot for the repairing works, the investigators detected.

The probe committee recommended improving the management of the factory and ensure transparency and accountability of the factory management to avert such accident in future.

Chittagong DC Mesbah Uddin said they would send their recommendation to Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation for implementing them.

The other members on the committee were Anawara upazila nirbahi officer Goutam Baroi and Karnaphul police officer in-charge Rafikul Islam.

Government have incurred a loss of about Tk 30 crore for the gas tank, said the probe report.