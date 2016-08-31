Stay ready for any sacrifice: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged all to remain always ready for any type of sacrifice for the country’s sake.

‘We all have to keep in mind that if we want to build the country, we have to remain ready all the time for any type of sacrifice,’ she said while addressing a meeting at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh in the capital.

Bangladesh Chhatra League arranged the meeting marking the national mourning day. BCL president Saifur Rahman Sohag presided over the programme, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Noting that it is possible to achieve anything if there is a strong

commitment, the prime minister said, ‘I’m always ready to sacrifice anything for the country and its people.’

Observing that there is an evil attempt to hinder the country’s development, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is moving ahead thwarting all the hurdles and it will continue its march forward with the Liberation War spirit.

Sheikh Hasina, also the BCL chief patron, said the student community has a very important role to play in this regard. ‘We have to revive the forgotten real history of the country, its pride and victory. We also can’t forget our glorious victory. Or else, our existence will be at stake.’

Being a victorious nation, she mentioned, the people of this country cannot act as puppets of Al Badrs, Rajakars and those who never wanted the country’s independence and killed three million people.

‘The Father of the Nation laid down his life, but his ideology is with us. We’ll have to move forward with that ideology and build Bangladesh accordingly’ she said.

Noting that study is their prime job, Hasina asked the BCL leaders and activists to be attentive to their study. ‘Students will have to build themselves as worthy citizens of the country through receiving modern and time-befitting education. We’ll have to keep pace with the entire world,’ she said.

Describing students as the nation’s future leaders, she said they have to hold the spirit and ideology of the Liberation War. ‘You must build the country like the way the Father of the Nation dreamt to build the golden Bengal.’

Eminent journalist and researcher Syed Badrul Ahsan was a discussant at the programme conducted by BCL general secretary Zakir Hossain.