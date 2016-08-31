Another minor tortured by pumping air through rectum

A minor boy was allegedly tortured on Wednesday by pumping air through his rectum at Katasur area of Mohammadpur in the capital.

The victim is identified as Aran, 11, of Brahmanbaria and a worker of Meghla Automobiles at Katasur.

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police out-post in-charge Bachu Mia, quoting the owner of the Meghla Automobiles Md Mintu, said Aran’s two co-workers Saiful Islam, 12, and Rabbi, 12, pumped air through his rectum this afternoon around 4:30pm.

Later Mintu rescued the victim in critical condition and rushed him to the hospital at 6:30pm, said the sub-inspector.

Victim’s co-workers Saiful Islam and Rabbi went hiding after the incident, he added.

Earlier in July, a minor boy named Sagar Barman was tortured to death in similar manner in Narayanganj’s Rupganj upazila.