You are here: Home » National

Another minor tortured by pumping air through rectum

August 31, 2016 8:00 pm·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online

mohammadpur-mapA minor boy was allegedly tortured on Wednesday by pumping air through his rectum at Katasur area of Mohammadpur in the capital.
The victim is identified as Aran, 11, of Brahmanbaria and a worker of Meghla Automobiles at Katasur.
Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police out-post in-charge Bachu Mia, quoting the owner of the Meghla Automobiles Md Mintu, said Aran’s two co-workers Saiful Islam, 12, and Rabbi, 12, pumped air through his rectum this afternoon around 4:30pm.
Later Mintu rescued the victim in critical condition and rushed him to the hospital at 6:30pm, said the sub-inspector.
Victim’s co-workers Saiful Islam and Rabbi went hiding after the incident, he added.
Earlier in July, a minor boy named Sagar Barman was tortured to death in similar manner in Narayanganj’s Rupganj upazila.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement