You are here: Home » National

Quasem to be hanged maintaining all procedures: Asaduzzaman

August 31, 2016 7:07 pm·0 commentsViews: 6
New Age Online
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan

The home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said the senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali’s death penalty would be executed maintaining all legal procedures.
‘The Supreme Court verdict that reconfirms1971 war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali’s death penalty would be executed after completing all legal procedures,’ he said speaking as the chief guest at Sreepur Degree College ground.
Sreepur upazila Awami League organised the rally marking the 41st martyred anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the national mourning day with acting president of local AL Abdul Kuddus Master in the chair, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
State minister for youth and sports Biren Sikder addressed the rally as the special guest.
Among others, SM Kamal Hossian of AL central member, lawmakers AKM Abdul Wahhab, Abdul Hye of Jhenaidah, Kamrul Laila Joly, the prime minister’s personal assistant secretary Saifuzzaman Shikhar and district AL general secretary Pankaj Kunda also spoke in the rally.
The minister said the law enforcement agencies had successfully resisted the Gulshan and Sholakia terrorists attacks by sacrificing their lives following the bold and dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s.
‘The members of the law enforcement agencies are friends of the common people as they are imbibed with the spirit of patriotism and professionalism,’ Asaduzzaman Khan said.
He said the countrymen are now united against the militancy and terrorism following the call by prime minister Sheikh Hasina adding ‘But conspirators at home and abroad are active.’
Asaduzzaman said the US secretary of state John Kerry praised Bangladesh’s development led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
He also urged all section of people to stand beside and extend hands to prime minister Sheikh Hasina for continuous development of the country.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. HC asks police not to harass Abbas till Wednesday The High Court on Monday asked the police not to harass Mirza Abbas, a BNP-backed mayoral candidate for Dhaka South...
  2. Jail Killing Day today The nation observes today the Jail Killing Day which marks the slaying of four national leaders in the Dhaka Central...
  3. AL, BNP CLASH : Jakiganj upazila chairman suspended Local government division on Sunday suspended Jakiganj upazila council chairman Iqbal Ahmad, also the convener of the upazila unit of...
  4. Children must be enrolled in class I without written test: PM Stressing that education is a basic right, the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday said children must be enrolled in...
  5. PM stresses investment as per rules Terming Bangladesh an attractive destination for investment, the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday said any investment has to be...
  6. MINORITIES’ LAND GRABBING BY MINISTER, AL MEN : Protesters demand probe by judicial commission Rights campaigners on Saturday demanded withdrawal of summons that had asked war crimes prosecutor Rana Dasgupta to produce documentary evidence...
  7. Motorcade of 2 MPs attacked in Faridpur The motorcade of Rajbari-1 constituency and a female reserved seat parliamentarians came under attack at Pearpur of Faridpur sadar upazila...
  8. Nasim warns against ‘war within’ for AL The minister for health, Mohammad Nasim, on Wednesday said Awami League might face August 15, 1975-like situation if opportunists get...
  9. Hunt down arsonists to ensure public security: PM Accusing Khaleda Zia of carrying out destructive activities for about 92 days, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the...
  10. Govt has evidence Khaleda, Tarique tried to contact Middle Eastern militants:Inu The minister for information, Hasanul Haq Inu, on Tuesday alleged that Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement