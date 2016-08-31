Quasem to be hanged maintaining all procedures: Asaduzzaman

The home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said the senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mir Quasem Ali’s death penalty would be executed maintaining all legal procedures.

‘The Supreme Court verdict that reconfirms1971 war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali’s death penalty would be executed after completing all legal procedures,’ he said speaking as the chief guest at Sreepur Degree College ground.

Sreepur upazila Awami League organised the rally marking the 41st martyred anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the national mourning day with acting president of local AL Abdul Kuddus Master in the chair, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

State minister for youth and sports Biren Sikder addressed the rally as the special guest.

Among others, SM Kamal Hossian of AL central member, lawmakers AKM Abdul Wahhab, Abdul Hye of Jhenaidah, Kamrul Laila Joly, the prime minister’s personal assistant secretary Saifuzzaman Shikhar and district AL general secretary Pankaj Kunda also spoke in the rally.

The minister said the law enforcement agencies had successfully resisted the Gulshan and Sholakia terrorists attacks by sacrificing their lives following the bold and dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s.

‘The members of the law enforcement agencies are friends of the common people as they are imbibed with the spirit of patriotism and professionalism,’ Asaduzzaman Khan said.

He said the countrymen are now united against the militancy and terrorism following the call by prime minister Sheikh Hasina adding ‘But conspirators at home and abroad are active.’

Asaduzzaman said the US secretary of state John Kerry praised Bangladesh’s development led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also urged all section of people to stand beside and extend hands to prime minister Sheikh Hasina for continuous development of the country.