Quasem to get maximum 7 days to seek mercy: IG Prison

The inspector general of prisons, Syed Iftekhar Uddin, on Wednesday said death-row war crimes convict Mir Quasem Ali will get reasonable time for seeking presidential clemency.

‘We’ve asked Mir Quasem whether he’ll seek presidential mercy and in reply he sought time to think about it. We’ll give him reasonable time but not more than seven days,’ said the IG prison while talking to reporters at the department of prisons in city, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The verdict copy has been sent to Kashimpur Jail on Tuesday night and the jail authorities read out the copy to Quasem Ali around 7:30am on Wednesday morning, he said.

Already some family members of the condemned Jamaat-e-Islami leader met him at the jail, he added.

Replying to a question, Iftekhar Uddin said necessary steps about executing the verdict will be taken as per the jail code after knowing the decision of Quasem Ali about presidential mercy.

Responding to another question in which jail the verdict will be executed, the IG Prison said no decision has been taken yet about it.