ACC arrests four graft suspects

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday arrested four people, including a union parishad chairman, from the capital and Kishoreganj, in separate graft cases.

ACC deputy assistant director Noor-e-Alam Siddiqui of its Mymensingh office arrested Mamun Chowdhury, chairman of Badla union parishad, Itna, from Kishoreganj town, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said, reports United news of Bangladesh.

On April 19, 2015, the national anti-graft agency filed a case against him with Itna police station for allegedly plundering Tk one lakh from LGSP project-2 preparing fake bills and vouchers during the 2012-13 fiscal year.

ACC deputy assistant director Nazim Uddin of its Dhaka office detained Arifur Rahman, Md Selam and Md Momon of Keranigani from the city’s Segunbagicha area for allegedly grabbing 1.23 acres of land preparing fake land deed.