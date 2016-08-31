Probe finds two officials responsible for gas tank blast

The probe committee of Chittagong district administration has found responsible an engineer and the general manager of DAP fertiliser factory for the blast and ammonia gas leak on Aug 22 last.

The committee has recommended withdrawal of the deputy chief engineer (electric) Dilip Kumar Barua and general manager (technical and maintenance) Nakibul Islam for neglecting duties, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The probe report found them guilty of negligence on their part as they did not inspect safety of the factory or repair damaged sections, investigators told journalists at a press conference in the city today.

Chittagong deputy commissioner Mezbah Uddin told press the committee recommended departmental action against the two and suggested their withdrawal.

Earlier, a three-member investigation committee led by additional district magistrate Mominur Rashid submitted the investigation report to deputy commissioner Mezbahuddin.

A tank containing 340 tones of ammonia exploded at the Diammonium phosphate factory in Anwara upazila of the district On August 22.

More than 50 people fell sick inhaling ammonia gas leaked from the tank. Besides, the gas spread all over the area, affecting people and the local environment.

The investigation committee put forward recommendations that include- improvement in the factory management, inter-departmental coordination and ensure transparency in the employees’ work and accountability.

Another investigation committee formed by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation will submit its findings on Sunday.