16 civilians killed in Saudi-led airstrikes

August 31, 2016 5:15 pm·0 commentsViews: 13
Associated Press . Sanaa / New Age Online

yemen mapYemen’s rebel-controlled news agency says that 16 civilians were killed in Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the northern city of Saada.
SABA reports Wednesday that overnight airstrikes targeted the district of al-Sahan in Saada, a stronghold for Yemen’s Shiite rebels, known as the Houthis.
The report says most of the victims were from three families, and children were among those killed.
The agency says that all the victims were in one house. It says rescue work was hindered by the fighter jets who continued to fly over the bomb site.
SABA says the death toll is expected to rise, with more bodies being pulled from the rubble.
The Houthis captured the Yemeni capital in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military campaign in support of the ousted government that began in March 2015.

