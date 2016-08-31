You are here: Home » National

Quasem want son’s return before deciding about mercy petition

August 31, 2016 4:56 pm·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online
Mir Quasem Ali

Death row inmate Mir Quasem Ali on Wednesday told his family that he would decide on seeking presidential clemency after his ‘missing’ son returns.
His wife Khandakar Ayesha Khatun told newsmen about Quasem’s expectation after meeting him at Kashimpur central jail in gazipur.
Nine members of his family including wife Khandakar Ayesha Khatun,  daughters Tahera Tasmim, Tahsina Aktar and Sumaiya Rabeya, daughter-in-law Saheda Fahmida Aktar nephew Hasan Jaman Khan and three children met the Jamaat leader this afternoon.
Quasem’s son Ahmed Bin Quasem was picked up by plainclothes men from his Mirpur house on August 10.
The family members entered the jail around 1:45pm, said the jail superintendent Prasanta Kumar.
Earlier this morning the jail authorities read out the verdict of his review petition to 63-year-old war criminal while he sought time to think whether he will seek presidential clemency or not, officials said.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Mir Quasem Ali’s petition seeking review of its verdict upholding his death sentence for war crimes.
As a notorious Al-Badr commander in 1971, Mir Quasem committed various war crimes in the port city of Chittagong and particularly at a torture cell he ran in the Dalim Hotel.
He was sentenced to death for abducting and killing teenage freedom fighter Jasim Uddin in confinement at Dalim Hotel based torture cell and dumping his body in the Karnaphuli River.

