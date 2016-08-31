Police discloses list of 40 missing people

The police on Thursday disclosed a fresh list of 40 missing people who were suspected to be involved with militancy.

The inspector general of police, AKM Shahidul Hoque, at a press conference at the police headquarters this afternoon said there is an updated list of about 40 missing persons and they were continuing efforts to trace them.

He said earlier Rapid Action Battalion disclosed a list of missing people later with help of special branch and after talking to the families of missing persons the new list was prepared.

‘It is our duty to find them. If anyone wants to return to the normal life we are willing to give him all legal support.’ He said.

On August 27 the mastermind of Gulshan attack Tamim Chowdhury, and two other suspected militants were killed in a drive at a militants’ den in Paikpara area of Narayanganj.