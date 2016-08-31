HC approves Robi, Airtel merge

The High Court on Wednesday approved the merger of mobile phone operators Robi and Airtel and asked to deposit Tk 607 crore with the government as merging fee and spectrum adjustment fee.

The company bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order.

Malaysia-based Robi, the third largest mobile operator in Bangladesh, and India-based Airtel in September 2015 announced that their Bangladesh operations would be merged and they signed an agreement on January 29 in this connection.

Upon completion of the proposed merger, Robi’s parent company Axiata will hold 68.3 per cent controlling stake in the combined entity, while Bharti Airtel will hold 25 per cent and the remaining 6.7 per cent will be held by NTT DOCOMO of Japan.

At present, Axiata Group’s share in Robi is 91.59 per cent and NTT DOCOMO holds the rest 8.41 per cent.