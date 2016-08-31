You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Frankfurt airport departure hall evacuated

August 31, 2016 4:07 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Berlin, Frankfurt / New Age Online
Frankfurt airport

Frankfurt airport. — Reuters photo

Frankfurt airport’s Terminal 1 departure hall was evacuated on Wednesday after a passenger got into the departure gate area without completing the security check, possibly by mistake, the airport’s operator and police said.
All passengers had been cleared from the departure hall and would have to go through security checks again, a spokeswoman for Fraport said.
A police spokesman said it was unclear whether the person, who has not been found, had intentionally breached the security check and whether the person was carrying any forbidden items.
‘The main aim of the evacuation is to ensure that the terminal is secure,’ the spokesman said.
The Fraport spokeswoman said the breach at Europe’s fourth largest airport would lead to flight delays at the hub, airline Lufthansa’s main base.
In a similar incident, a Spanish man was arrested at Cologne-Bonn airport in May after breaching security, leading to flight delays.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Thousands of Britons pay last respects to Richard III Thousands queued up on Monday to pay their respects to King Richard III of England, whose remains were found in...
  2. Voyage traces stirred-up Arctic heat Oceanographers have gathered fresh evidence that turbulence in the Arctic Ocean, driven by the wind, is stirring up heat from...
  3. 17 die as migrant boat sinks off Turkey Seventeen Syrian refugees drowned Sunday when their boat sank in Turkish waters on its way to Greece, local media reported,...
  4. Earth’s degradation threatens major health gains: study The unprecedented degradation of Earth’s natural resources coupled with climate change could reverse major gains in human health over the...
  5. Canadian, UK, US students may have left Sudan for IS Twelve students including British, Canadian, Sudanese and US citizens are feared to have left Khartoum for Turkey to try to...
  6. Europe must open borders: UN Borders must be ‘open to Syrians everywhere,’ including in Europe, to help ease the burden of Middle Eastern countries that...
  7. Mexico gunfight kills 43 as government hits gang hard Government security forces killed 42 suspected drug cartel henchmen and suffered one fatality in a firefight in western Mexico on...
  8. Siberian fires sweep through villages, kill 15 Out-of-control agricultural fires have killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds more and destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes...
  9. Armenian killings first genocide of 20th century: Pope Pope Francis on Sunday became the first pontiff to publicly utter the word ‘genocide’ to describe Turkey’s mass murder of...
  10. ‘Spell-check for hate’ needed, says Google chairman Technology companies should work on tools to disrupt terrorism - such as creating a hate speech ‘spell-checker’ - Google's chairman...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement