Islamic univ online admission process begins on Sept 15

Islamic UniversityThe online application process for enrollment in first year honours courses at Islamic University in Kushtia under 2016-17 academic sessions will start on September 15 and conclude on October 20.
University’s acting director of information, publication and public relation office M Ataul Haq confirmed the matter to New Age on Thursday.
The decision came after a meeting of university admission test committee with IU vice chancellor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askar in the chair.
The intake test will start from November 19 to 24.
The more information about the intake test is available to the university website at www.iu.ac.bd.

