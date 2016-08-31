Islamic univ online admission process begins on Sept 15

The online application process for enrollment in first year honours courses at Islamic University in Kushtia under 2016-17 academic sessions will start on September 15 and conclude on October 20.

University’s acting director of information, publication and public relation office M Ataul Haq confirmed the matter to New Age on Thursday.

The decision came after a meeting of university admission test committee with IU vice chancellor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askar in the chair.

The intake test will start from November 19 to 24.

The more information about the intake test is available to the university website at www.iu.ac.bd.