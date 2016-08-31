You are here: Home » National

Jamaat's hartal gets no response

The dawn-to-dusk general strike enforced by the Jamaat-e-Islami protesting the Supreme Court order upholding its leader Mir Quasem Ali’s death penalty is underway across the country having almost no impact on the people’s routine life.
In the capital, traffic remained as usual on the streets. Office-goers and others were seen heading towards their workplaces and destinations facing no troubles.
Additional police personnel remained deployed in various points to avert any
untoward incident.
The shutdown also got almost no response in other divisions, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Train communications were normal.
In a statement, Jamaat acting secretary general Shafiqur Rahman announced the shutdown after the Appellate Division rejected war criminal Mir Quasem Ali’s review petition against its previous verdict in favour of his death penalty awarded by the International Crimes Tribunal.
The hartal that began at 6:00am and will end at 6:00pm is also meant for registering protest against the arrest of Jamaat’s top leaders and demanding release of those arrested.
Ambulances, vehicles of press and those on fire service, hospital and other emergency services will be out of the purview of the shutdown, said the statement.

