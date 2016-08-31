Poet Shahid Qadri was laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon after people from all walks of life paid their last respect as his body reached home from New York in the morning.

The Ekushey award-winning poet died in New York on Sunday.

His body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar in the city where people of all strata, including politicians, litterateurs, professionals and cultural and social bodies and activists paid their last respect.

At the Shaheed Minar, at first a wreath was placed on the poet’s coffin on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Her military secretary major general Mia Mohammad Jainal Abedin and special assistant Mahbubul Huq Shakil placed the wreath on her behalf, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Shakil said the prime minister is very shocked at the death of poet Shahid Qadri.

He said the prime minister herself took the initiative to bring home the poet’s body and members of his family from New York with her personal expenses.

The body of poet Shahid Qadri arrived here at Hazrat Shahjalal international airport by an Emirates Flight at 8:50am.

From the airport, the poet’s body was taken to the Baridhara residence of his brother Shahid Qadri. Then the body was taken to the Shaheed Minar at 11:17am.

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote organized a function there to pay respect to the poet. A one-minute silence was observed there.

Awami League joint general secretary Dipu Moni placed a wreath at the poet’s coffin on behalf the party. Others who placed wreaths include Bangla academy director general Shamsuzzaman Khan, Bangladesh federal union of journalists president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Dhaka University vice-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique, Jagannath University vice-chancellor Mizanur Rahman, ghatak dalal nirmul committee executive president Shahriar Kabir, Harun Habib on behalf of sector commanders forum and former caretaker government adviser Sultana Kamal.

From the Shaheed Minar, the poet’s body was taken to Dhaka University central mosque where his namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayers. He was then laid to rest at Mirpur martyred intellectuals graveyard.

Shahid Qadri, one of the leading contemporary Bengali poets, was born in Kolkata on August 14 in 1942.

He died at the age of 74 at North Shore University Hospital in New York. He was suffering from kidney complications for long and was infected with pneumonia recently.

Shahid Qadri received the Ekushey Padak for his contribution to language and literature in 2011. He got Bangla Academy award in 1973.

His famous books are: Uttaradhikar (Inheritance), Tomake Obhibadon Priyatama (Salute to You,dearest), Kothao Kono Krondon Nei (Weeping Nowhere) and Amar Chumbangullo Pouchhiye Dio (Please, Convey My Kisses).

(Updated)