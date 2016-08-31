Mourners pay tribute to Shahid Qadri

Mourners filed past the coffin of acclaimed poet Shahid Qadri laid in state at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Wednesday paying their last respect to the poet.

The mortal remains of the poet were brought to Central Shaheed Minar at around 11:30am from his brother’s home at Baridhara.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka University central mosque after zuhr prayers and he will be laid to rest at Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard at Mirpur.

The body of Ekushey Padak-winning poet arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital from New York in the morning.

A plane of Emirates Airlines, carrying the poet’s remains, reached the airport around 8:45am.

Shahid Qadri died at a New York hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 74.

He received prestigious Ekushey Padak in 2011 for his contribution to the Bengali language and literature and he was awarded Bangla Academy Award in 1973 for his poetry.

He had published five books of poetry which are Uttaradhikar (Inheritance, 1967), Tomake Abhibadan Priyatama (Salute to You, Dearest; 1974), Prem Biraha Bhalobasar Kabita (Poems of Love and Separation), Kothao Kono Krandan Nai (Weeping Nowhere) and Amar Chumbangulo Pouchhiya Dio (Please, Convey my kisses).