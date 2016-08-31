ASI arrested for demanding bribe from SC judge’s wife

Supreme Court police arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police on Wednesday for demanding bribe from the wife of a Supreme Court judge for passport verification.

The arrest of Abdus Salam came after he was taken to the High Court to explain his position over the matter.

After hearing the matter on suo moto, a single-member bench of Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque ordered police to arrest him and take departmental action against him for demanding bribe from the wife of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman.

The court said that the police assistant sub-inspector came to the residence of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman at Dhanmondi in the city around 5:00pm on Tuesday for verification of his daughter’s passport and demanded bribe to his wife.

On her refusal, the policeman denied to verify the passport.

The Supreme Court judge afterwards informed the matter to his colleague Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque who later asked the police headquarters to bring the ASI before the High Court bench led by him today.

ASI Abdus Salam, however, sought apology for the crime and relief as well on the charge.