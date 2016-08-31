You are here: Home » National

SC grants Shafik Rehman’s interim bail

August 31, 2016 12:15 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
Shafik Rehman



The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to detained senior journalist Shafik Rehman for three months or until submission of charge sheet in a case of plotting to abduct and kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in the United States.
More to follow…

