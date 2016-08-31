SC grants Shafik Rehman’s interim bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to detained senior journalist Shafik Rehman for three months or until submission of charge sheet in a case of plotting to abduct and kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in the United States.
More to follow…
