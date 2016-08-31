Suspected killer Obaidul detained over Risha murder

Rapid Action Battalion on Wednesday said they detained the suspected killer, Obaidul Khan, in the case of murdering Suraiya Akhter Risha, Class VIII student of Willes Little Flower School and College.

Md Dolan Miah, operations officer of RAB-13, said Obaidul was detained at Nilphamari on Tuesday night.

Details of the detention could not be known immediately.

Suraiya, 15, daughter of Ramjan Hossain of Siddikbazar in the capital, was stabbed in the abdomen by stalker Obaidul Khan, also a worker of a tailoring shop at city’s Elephant Road, on August 24.

She died from her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.

Students of Willes Little Flower School and College continued to protest on the school premises and its adjacent road since August 28 demanding that the suspected killer be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, a team of Ramna police with the help of Birganj police in Dinajpur detained a sister and brother-in-law of Obaidul from his village home at Miratongi under Birganj on Monday night.

The detained were identified as Khadiza Begum, 36, and her husband Khadimul Islam, 46, of the village, said Birganj police officer-in-charge Abu Akkas Ahmed.