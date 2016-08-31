Risha’s suspected killer Obaidul held

Police on Wednesday morning arrested the suspected killer, Obaidul Khan, in the case of murdering Suraiya Akhter Risha, Class VIII student of Willes Little Flower School and College.

Ahmed Rajiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Domar police station in Nilphamari, said Obaidul was detained at Sonaray Bazar around 7:30am.

Acting on a tip-off, police started drive at Domar since Tuesday evening to arrest Obaidul, he said.

His photograph was also provided to the locals in this connection.

Obaidul was being sent to Dhaka, the police officer-in-charge added.

Risha’s father Ramjan Hossain expressed satisfaction after the news of Obaidul’s arrest. ‘It (arrest) brought peace to me amid grief,’ he told New Age.

Ramjan demanded speedy trial of the perpetrator.

Suraiya Akhter Risha, 15, of Siddikbazar in the capital, was stabbed in the abdomen by stalker Obaidul Khan, also a worker of a tailoring shop at city’s Elephant Road, on August 24.

She died from her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.

Students of Willes Little Flower School and College continued to protest on the school premises and its adjacent road since August 28 demanding that the suspected killer be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, a team of Ramna police with the help of Birganj police in Dinajpur detained a sister and brother-in-law of Obaidul from his village home at Miratongi under Birganj on Monday night.

The detained were identified as Khadiza Begum, 36, and her husband Khadimul Islam, 46, of the village, said Birganj police officer-in-charge Abu Akkas Ahmed.

(Updated)