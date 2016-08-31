Jamaat calls hartal

The Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk general strike protesting at what they called ‘the government’s conspiracy to kill Jamaat-e-Islami’scentral executive member, Islami economist, social worker and media personality Mir Quasen Ali.’

Jamaat’s acting secretary general Shafiqur Rahman said this in a statement emailed to media houses hours after the Appellate Division rejected Quasem’s petition seeking a review of its March 8 sentence that upheld his death sentence awarded by the trial court, the International Crimes Tribunal-2, earlier.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, headed by chief justice SK Sinha, on Tuesday morning rejected Quasem’s petition and upheld his death sentence for committing crimes against humanity in Chittagong during the Liberation War in 1971.

‘In protest against the government’s conspiracy to kill Mir Quasem Ali and demanding release of all leaders of Jamaat, I, on behalf of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, am announcing a general strike for Wednesday from 6am to 6pm across the country,’ reads the emailed release.

The release claimed that the court sentenced him to death based on false charges and tutored witnesses.

It said that the ambulances, corpse carrying vehicles, hospitals, fire service cars, vehicles carrying hajj pilgrims and newspapers will remain out of the purview of hartal.