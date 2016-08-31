GOVT PROCUREMENT: Ministries to get more power

The ministries’ power would be enhanced to approve purchases for development projects under the annual development progamme up to Tk 100 crore, finance division officials told New Age.

The finance division, they said, took the move to introduce the new system by altering the terms of reference of the cabinet committee on national purchases.

The new system, they said, would also authorize the ministries to approve purchases up to Tk 50 crore relating to projects outside the ADP.

The ministries would also be authorized to spend up to Tk 30 crore to hire consultants for development projects under the ADP.

Questions have been raised by economist how far the new system would ensure probity in expenditures by the ministries with poor track records of transparency.

Currently, the ministries need to seek approval from the cabinet committee on national purchases for any expenditure exceeding Tk 50 crore for procurement of goods and services for ADP projects and Tk 10 crore for non-ADP projects.

Now the ministries can spend up to Tk 10 crore for hiring consultants for ADP projects and Tk five core for non ADP projects.

On August 24, finance minister AMA Muhith approved a finance division proposal to introduce the new system to facilitate easier purchases which increased to Tk 66,061 crore in the last fiscal from Tk 8,026 in 2012-13, officials said.

They said that the introduction of the new system would require approval from the prime minister or the cabinet.

The National Economic Council at a meeting chaired by the prime minister on April 5 empowered the planning ministry to approve development projects worth up to Tk 50 crore, up from Tk 25 crore, to ease pressure on the ECNEC.

At that meeting the planning ministry had opposed a proposal mooted in 2014 to authorize the ministries to take development projects worth up to Tk 25 crore without seeking approval from the Planning Commission.

Officials said Muhith had been pressing for long to empower the ministries to implement development projects more speedily.

Centre for Policy Dialogue executive director Mustafizur Rahman said that the new system might facilitate speedier implementation of development projects but not the accountability of the ministries.