You are here: Home » International Asia-Pacific

TERRORIST FINANCING: S’pore jails two Bangladeshis

August 31, 2016 12:42 am·0 commentsViews:
Agence France-Presse . Singapore

Two more Bangladeshi expatriate workers accused of planning to join the Islamic State group were jailed Tuesday in Singapore for raising money to fund attacks in their homeland.
Zzaman Daulat, 34, and Mamun Leakot Ali, 29, were jailed for two years and two and a half years, respectively, after admitting terrorist financing charges in a district court.
Court documents said the men contributed between Sg$200 ($146) and Sg$500 to help fund a terror campaign in Bangladesh, and plotted to overthrow the government there to set up a caliphate.
They were the second set of Bangladeshi workers to be jailed under a Singaporean law against terrorist financing.
In July four Bangladeshi workers were jailed for between two and five years for the same offence.
The six were among a second group of Bangladeshis rounded up in Singapore after 27 were arrested in late 2015, also over alleged plots in their homeland. All from the first group have since been deported.
Most of the workers were in the construction and marine sectors.
Zzaman and Mamun had initially intended to contest the charges but decided to plead guilty. They were represented by local lawyers for free.
One of their lawyers, Noor Marican, told the court both men were deeply apologetic and had committed the offence in a moment of foolishness, local media reported.
Muslim-majority Bangladesh has seen a spate of brutal attacks on secular bloggers and religious minorities recently, with gunmen killing 20 hostages – mainly foreigners – at an upmarket restaurant in the capital Dhaka last month. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Singapore is highly dependent on foreign labour in sectors such as construction. It hosted 1.38 million foreign workers last year, many of them from South Asia.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Israel asks Gazans to flee homes Israel told 100,000 Gazans to flee their homes on Wednesday but the warning was largely ignored, as regional leaders made...
  2. PM urges G7 to be gracious to poor on SDG issues Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the developed countries including G7 nations to be more gracious in technology transfer,...
  3. Two Chinese diplomats shot dead in Philippines China’s consul general in the Philippines’ second biggest city was wounded and two of his staff members were killed on...
  4. Migrants trapped in tussle Unwanted by Bangladesh and unwelcome in Myanmar, hundreds of stick-thin migrants found adrift at sea as a transnational trafficking route...
  5. 30 more graves found in deserted camp for migrants The police found 30 new graves at an old, unused Muslim burial ground inside an abandoned detention camp for illegal...
  6. Two die as Sydney siege ends At least two people were killed as heavily armed Australian police early Tuesday dramatically stormed a central Sydney cafe to...
  7. China quake toll rises to 400 Rescuers laid out bodies in the streets Monday after at least 398 people were killed by an earthquake in China,...
  8. Ukraine, rebels argue over wreckage Ukraine accused Russia and pro-Moscow rebels on Saturday of destroying evidence of ‘international crimes’ as guerrillas and foreign observers faced...
  9. Brief lull ends, Gaza strikes resume Gaza residents rushed to banks, vegetable markets and shops Thursday during a first UN-brokered lull in 10 days of Israel-Hamas...
  10. Blasts kill 80 in Kabul rally Islamic State jihadists claimed responsibility for twin explosions Saturday that ripped through crowds of Shia Hazaras in Kabul, killing at...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement