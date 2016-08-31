Frequent power cuts continue

People are reeling under sweltering heat coupled with frequent power cuts across the country in the recent days.

The government’s much-trumpeted success in increasing electricity generation capacity is felt little to ease the sufferings of power consumers passing days and nights under unbearable temperatures.

City dwellers including those in the capital have been experiencing power cuts for four to six times a day while the rural people are the worst victim as they hardly feel the presence of power supply.

Power utility officials said that the shortage of power supply was approximately 2,000MW against a demand

for at least 10,000MW although official data showed that the demand was about 9,000MW.

The officials blamed shortage of gas supply to the major power stations as Gas Transmission Company Limited had been cleaning residues gathered in two major gas pipelines since August 25 and would continue until September 3.

Power sector officials said that the company could do the maintenance work during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays or in the winter when the demand for gas supply falls significantly.

Company managing director Md Mahbub Sarwar could not be reached for his comments on the observation.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the country’s largest gas utility, alone received 1,650mmcfd gas against the regular supply of 1,700mmcfd, said its managing director Mir Moshiur Rahman.

Dhaka Power Distribution Company executive director Md Ramiz Uddin Sarker said that they had to impose power cuts once or twice a day as the supply shortage was 180MW against a demand for about 1,300MW.

Officials claimed that the highest demand for power in entire Dhaka city was 2,500MW while DPDC, Dhaka Electric Supply Company and Rural Electrification Board jointly supplied 2,200MW.

Many city dwellers said that they were experiencing power cuts by at least four times a day.

Ramiz Uddin claimed that the additional power cuts might have been caused by technical glitches, not for supply shortage.

Shortage of power supply often exceeds 1,000MW in the rural areas against a demand for about 4,700MW, said officials.

Generation capacity of at least 2,350MW remains unutilised due to shortage of gas supply and different technical glitches against a total installed capacity of 13,000MW, officials said.

Besides, a good number of power plants often remain unused as they have exhausted their economic life, they said.

Shortage of gas supply halts power generation by over 1,200MW which was approximately 700MW before the gas transmission company started maintenance work in the two pipelines — 61km pipeline with 30 inch diameters from Bakhrabad to Ashuganj and 60km pipeline with the same diameter from Bakhrabad to Shiddhirganj.

Petrobangla, the state-run Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation, had been supplying more than 2,750mmcfd gas before the beginning of the maintenance work.