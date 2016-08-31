Free passport office from brokers: ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Iqbal Mahmood on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to ensure that the immigration and passport department is free of brokers as its officials are serially blamed for such malpractice.

Inaugurating a public hearing over the alleged irregularities at the Department Immigration and Passport at the LGED auditorium in the capital he also urged the government officials to be more responsible while providing services to the public.

‘A large number of government officials think that they get their salaries from their jobs and take bribes for work,’ he said, adding that some of them enter government service with an attitude that they have opened a shop to earn money.

He urged government officials to overcome such colonial mentality as people are now more conscious about their rights.

Admitting to the allegation, the DIP director general Md Masud Rezwan said that he had failed to control the broker syndicate.

‘The syndicate is active at queues in the bank to help people deposit the fees and in front of the passport office to attest and fill up the forms,’ he said.

He said the authorities are working to drop the system of attesting documents as people face harassment from gazetted officers.

After introducing the machine readable passport system, document attestation is an unnecessary requirement, he said.

He also said the DIP will introduce help desks in front of all passport offices to help people fill up their passport forms.

At the public hearing organised by the ACC and Japan International Cooperation Agency, over 30 people spoke about their bad experience with passport officials and the officials tried to solve their problems right there.

Home ministry joint secretary Mohibul Haque moderated the public hearing while DIP directors ATM Abu Asad and Shihab Uddin Khan, deputy director M Abu Syed and assistant directors M Maksudur Rahman and Bilkis Afroza Siddika responded to the people.

Among others ACC commissioners, Nasiruddin Ahmed and AFM Aminul Islam were present at the programme.