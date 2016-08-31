Half of Class VIII students lag behind in govt competence test

Fifty one per cent class VIII students failed to achieve the expected level of competence in English and 46 per cent students lack necessary competence in mathematics, according to a government study on the state of learning in the country.

Forty six per cent class VIII students failed to achieve the expected level of competence in Bengali, according to the report of Learning Assessment of Secondary Institutions 2015, which came out on Tuesday in the capital.

The 2015 survey also shows that 65 per cent class VI students across the country had failed to earn the necessary competence in English, 30 per cent of them in Bengali and 23 per cent of them lacked necessary competence in Mathematics.

People carrying out the report reasoned that many schools across the country do not have qualified and trained teachers and lack appropriate educational environment, while poorly educated guardians also contribute to so many students failing to achieve the desired level of competence.

They also pointed to field level education officials like thana and upazila education officers and district education officers who did poor monitoring, contributing to the abysmal state of education at secondary schools.

Education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, while addressing thana and upazila education officers and district education officers at a workshop on the unveiling of the report, asked them to strengthen monitoring of schools.

He also asked field level officers to review the report and find out the weaknesses of the schools and subsequently chalk our plans to remove them. ‘We will take proper steps to improve the quality of education going by your review,’ he added.

He castigated field level officers for not monitoring the schools properly.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Wing of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education conducted both the surveys with financial assistance from the DSHE’s Secondary Education Quality and Access Enhancement Project (SEQAEP).

The 2015 study was conducted on 15,810 class VI and 15,810 class VIII students of 527 schools and madrassahs in 30 upazilas through a test held on October 27 last year.

Students answered some multiple choice questions and the rest were short questions based on the curriculum and we tried to assess the students’ competence level with questions on cognitive knowledge, assistant director of monitoring and evaluation of DSHE Shamim Ahsan Khan said.

Class VIII students in English were asked to interpret details and identify commonalities across different sections of different texts, know simple language conventions and retrieve information from dense texts.

In mathematics, class VIII students were queried on fractions in familiar context, calculate factors, multiples of given numbers in context, use estimation, percentage, using ratios in solving problems in real life context, convert between smaller to larger units.

The government released the report at a time when educationists are often critical of the falling standard of education, although the pass rates in public exams like SSC and HSC are increasing. Education secretary Sohorab Hossain said the quality of education is improving but not at a desirable rate.

Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education director general SM Wahiduzzaman presided over the workshop.