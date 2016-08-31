You are here: Home » Front Page

RISHA KILLING: Willes’ students continue to protest

August 31, 2016 12:38 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent
Willes Little Flower

Willes Little Flower School and College students block the Kakrail intersection in the capital on Tuesday, demanding trial in the killing of Surayia Akhter Risha. — New Age photo

Students of Willes Little Flower School and College on Tuesday continued to protest on the school premises and its adjacent road for the third consecutive day, demanding that the suspected killer of the school’s Class VIII student, Surayia Akhter Risha, be brought to justice.
Surayia, 15, daughter of Ramjan Hossain of Siddikbazar in the capital, who was stabbed in the abdomen by a stalker Obaidul Khan, also a worker of a tailoring shop at city’s Elephant Road, on August 24, died from her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.
At about 12pm, the students began demonstration, blocking the road adjacent to the school at Kakrail intersection, halting traffic and triggering severe tailbacks in the area.
The students also continued their demonstration inside their campus.
They wore black badges as a mark of mourning and chanted slogans demanding the arrest of the suspected killer, his exemplary punishment and to ensure safety of all the students on their way to and from school.
The students also carried posters reading ‘we want justice for Risha’ and ‘arrest the killer’.
The agitating students said that they called off the blockade from the intersection about 2pm as police promised them they would arrest the killers in a short time and that two of his relatives were detained to uncover his whereabouts.
They, however, said that they would resume their movement on Wednesday if the killer was not arrested by the time.
The school’s acting principal, Md Abul Hossain, said that all the scheduled classes and examinations of the morning shift were held on Tuesday.
He however said that though all the scheduled examinations were held on time, some of the classes were interrupted as the students joined the demonstration.
Meanwhile, a team of Ramna police station with the help of Birganj police in Dinajpur detained a sister and brother-in-law of the suspected killer Obaidul from his village home at Miratongi under Birganj in Dinajpur Monday night.
The detained were identified as Khadiza Begum, 36, and her husband Khadimul Islam, 46, of the village, said Birganj Police Station officer-in-charge Abu Akkas Ahmed.
Akkas said that the couple was being interrogated at the police station, around 7:30pm on Tuesday, when this report was filed.
Locals said Obaidul was seen at Laterhat bazaar near their house until Monday afternoon.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Biswa Ijtema begins today The annual Biswa Ijtema, a congregation of Tabligh Jamaat, begins today on the bank of the river Turag at Tongi...
  2. BNP demands judicial probe into detained suspect killing The Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Sunday demanded judiciary probe into extrajudicial killings including the killing of detained suspect in hacking...
  3. 144 more officers made DS, JS The 144 officers promoted to deputy secretary and joint secretary on Sunday are unlikely to get postings keeping with their...
  4. BB reserve theft: SWIFT, US Fed cannot deny failures: Farashuddin The reserve heist probe committee chief, Mohammad Farashuddin, on Sunday blamed SWIFT and the irresponsibility of Bangladesh Bank officials for...
  5. Bangladesh heist exposes Philippine dirty money secrets When mystery hackers launched a stunning raid on Bangladesh’s foreign reserves, a plot worthy of a John le Carre spy...
  6. Mahfuz Anam granted bail in Rangpur defamation case A Rangpur court on Tuesday granted bail to The Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam in a defamation case...
  7. Bangladeshi women trafficked to Syria as sex slaves, maids Scores of Bangladeshi women have been lured with the promise of a good job in the Middle East and then...
  8. WI shatter Junior Tigers’ dream Bangladesh’s dream journey in the ICC Under-19 World Cup came to an end on Thursday when they lost to West...
  9. Govt officials go for countrywide protests from Jan 11 Heads of various departments and cadre service associations are scheduled to hold a meeting today to ‘effectively’ enforce from January...
  10. DMP confirms identity of 7 dead in Kalyanpur operation Dhaka Metropolitan Police Wednesday night confirmed the identity of seven of the nine suspected Islamist extremists killed in what police...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Advertisement