RISHA KILLING: Willes’ students continue to protest

Students of Willes Little Flower School and College on Tuesday continued to protest on the school premises and its adjacent road for the third consecutive day, demanding that the suspected killer of the school’s Class VIII student, Surayia Akhter Risha, be brought to justice.

Surayia, 15, daughter of Ramjan Hossain of Siddikbazar in the capital, who was stabbed in the abdomen by a stalker Obaidul Khan, also a worker of a tailoring shop at city’s Elephant Road, on August 24, died from her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 28.

At about 12pm, the students began demonstration, blocking the road adjacent to the school at Kakrail intersection, halting traffic and triggering severe tailbacks in the area.

The students also continued their demonstration inside their campus.

They wore black badges as a mark of mourning and chanted slogans demanding the arrest of the suspected killer, his exemplary punishment and to ensure safety of all the students on their way to and from school.

The students also carried posters reading ‘we want justice for Risha’ and ‘arrest the killer’.

The agitating students said that they called off the blockade from the intersection about 2pm as police promised them they would arrest the killers in a short time and that two of his relatives were detained to uncover his whereabouts.

They, however, said that they would resume their movement on Wednesday if the killer was not arrested by the time.

The school’s acting principal, Md Abul Hossain, said that all the scheduled classes and examinations of the morning shift were held on Tuesday.

He however said that though all the scheduled examinations were held on time, some of the classes were interrupted as the students joined the demonstration.

Meanwhile, a team of Ramna police station with the help of Birganj police in Dinajpur detained a sister and brother-in-law of the suspected killer Obaidul from his village home at Miratongi under Birganj in Dinajpur Monday night.

The detained were identified as Khadiza Begum, 36, and her husband Khadimul Islam, 46, of the village, said Birganj Police Station officer-in-charge Abu Akkas Ahmed.

Akkas said that the couple was being interrogated at the police station, around 7:30pm on Tuesday, when this report was filed.

Locals said Obaidul was seen at Laterhat bazaar near their house until Monday afternoon.