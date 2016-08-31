You are here: Home » Back Page

FRESH PADMA FLOODING: Standing crop in 10,000 hectares washed away

August 31, 2016 12:36 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

Standing crop in about 10,000 hectares in Rajshahi, Kushtia, Norail and Chapainawabganj have been inundated and washed away by the new spate of Padma water increase, according to Department of Agricultural Extension.
The sudden rise in water level in the Padma was triggered by the abrupt release of the Ganges water through the Farakka Barrage by the Indian authorities since August 22.
The DAE officials have said that although the country is passing through big floods, people felt a bit relieved as the flood water started to recede recently but the new spate of inundation by the Padma water renewed their sufferings.
They also have said that the standing crops including aus, aman and vegetables have been badly affected in the four districts due to the onrush of water through the Farakka barrage.
DAE field service wing deputy director for monitoring Mohammad Abduhu told New Age that they were yet to get the full data of croplands inundated anew by the swelling of Padma water this time.
He, however, said that the first phase of floods that affected more than 30 districts in early August affected more than 1.58 lakh hectares of croplands.
DAE officials, wishing not to be named, have told New Age that standing crop in around 10,000 hectares in the four districts have been inundated and washed away by the new spate of Padma swelling.
According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, the Ganges and the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in the falling trend while the Padma and the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are still in the rising trend.
The Ganges might continue to fall in the next 48 hours from Tuesday morning while the Padma might start falling from today morning.
The Surma-Kushiyara rivers might continue rising due to heavy rainfall in the Barak basin, said flood forecasting centre’s officials.
Several lakh people, educational institutions and cattle feeds in low-lying areas adjacent to the River Padma have also been badly affected by the sudden rise in the river water level because of the unilateral release of water through the Farakka Barrage by India.
The onrush of water from the upstream created strong current in the Padma, hampering ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia route, officials have said.

