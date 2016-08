Bangladeshi hajj pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A Bangladeshi hajj pilgrim died in Medina, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as M Nasir Uddin, 61, a resident of Dakkhin Tarpurchandi area in Chandpur sadar, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Nasir complained of chest pain while entering Al-Masjid an-Nabawī on Monday evening.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died around 12:45pm local time on Tuesday.

Nasir, who went to Saudi Arabia along with his wife for performing hajj, was buried at Jannat-ul Baqī graveyard in Medina in the afternoon.