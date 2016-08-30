Zia, Khaleda need to be tried in public, says PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia should be tried in public for inducting convicted war criminals into their cabinets.

‘Today, we have to create awareness for holding the trial of Zia and Khaleda Zia in public for making convicted war criminals ministers,’ she said while addressing a reminiscence meeting at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh in the capital.

Awami League’s Dhaka North and South units arranged the meeting on the occasion of National Mourning Day, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The prime minister regretted that Khaleda Zia had awarded the national flag, which was earned through the blood of millions of martyrs, to the war criminals. ‘Those who had been made ministers by Khaleda Zia were hanged as convicted war criminals,’ she said.

Posing a question, Sheikh Hasina said, ‘What should be the punishment of those who made the war criminals ministers. Country’s people will have to think about it. Today, we’ve to create awareness among all that Zia and Khaleda Zia need to be tried in public for making war criminals ministers.’

Talking about militancy and terrorism, she said Bangladesh will surely be free from this social menace.

She also quipped that the BNP chief sheds crocodile tears whenever intelligence agencies find out militants and terrorists, and law enforcement agencies take prompt action and whenever they are killed.

‘What will she do if they are caught alive? Would she worship them?’ she said.

As the BNP chairperson stressed the arrest of militants alive to know their roots, the prime minister said there is no need to find their roots. ‘Instead, it has to be inquired if the root came from the person who is vocal in favour of them.’

She also observed that those who patronised and awarded the killers of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding president, and those who can make the war criminals ministers are involved in terrorism and militancy. ‘They won’t be

spared. People will put them on trial one day, Inshah Allah.’

In an emotion-charged voice, the prime minister said Ziaur Rahman had promulgated indemnity ordinance to protect the killers, and awarded them with posting in Bangladesh missions abroad. He rehabilitated the war criminals and gave them opportunity to do politics in Bangladesh, she said.

Hasina said her only aim is to bring smile to the faces of poor, distressed and oppressed people of the country for whom her entire family sacrificed their lives.