SC publishes full verdict on Mir Quasem’s review

August 30, 2016 5:46 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
Mir Quasem Ali

The Supreme Court on Tuesday published the full verdict on the review petition field by convicted war criminal Mir Quasem Ali against the death penalty handed down by International Crimes Tribunal for his crimes against humanity in 1971.
Supreme Court registrar general office said the verdict has been published and it would be sent to concerned authorities by today.

