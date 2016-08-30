Sister, brother-in-law of Risha’s suspected killer held

Police arrested a sister and brother-in-law of Obaidul, the suspected killer of Willes Little Flower School and College student Suraiya Akhter Risha, from Niratongi in Birganj of Dinajpur on Monday evening.

The arrestees were identified as M Khadiza Begum, 36, and her husband Khadimul Islam, 46, of the village, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Officer-in-charge of Birganj Police Station Abu Akkas Ahmed said a police team of Ramna Police Station under Dhaka Metropolitan Police, led by sub-inspector Mosharraf Hossain, conducted a drive at the Niratongi village and arrested the couple.

Later, the arrestees were taken to Birganj Police Station for interrogation, he said.

Suraiya Akhter Risha, 14, daughter of Md Ramzan Ali of Bangshal of old Dhaka and an eighth-grader of Willes Little Flower School and College, was stabbed by Obaidul in front of her educational institution at Kakrail in the capital on August 24.

She succumbed to her wounds at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.