Court summons Khaleda for celebrating fake birthday

August 30, 2016
New Age Online
Khaleda-Zia

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia. – New Age file photo

A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday issued summon for Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia in a case filed for celebrating fake birthday on August 15.
Metropolitan magistrate Mazharul Islam ordered the former prime minister to appear before the court on October 17 after taking cognizance of the case.
Former joint secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists Gazi Jahirul Islam filed the case with chief metropolitan magistrates court.
According to the case statement, Khaleda Zia has been celebrating her fake birthday since August 15, 1996 intentionally.
In this programme, Bangabandhu and his family, who were assassinated on August 15, were defamed through libelous and false speech.
And thus it led the country to an unstable condition by misleading the country and celebrating the birthday with anti-independence people and war criminals which goes against the sovereign country’s law and constitution, the case statement said.
Reports had been published in the Daily Ittefaq on August 22, 1997, and in the Daily Sangbad on August 27, 1997, over the birth dates of Khaleda Zia.
In the reports, the date of birth of the former prime minister was September 5, 1946, according to the failed Khaleda’s Secondary School Certificate mark-sheet.
A biography was published in the Daily Banglar Bani while Khaleda Zia was in power in 1991. The date of birth was then August 19, 1945. During her marriage settlement, the date of birth was August 9, 1944.
In 2011, the date of birth was August 5, 1946 according to her machine readable passport, the case statement added.

