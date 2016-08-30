Teachers sued over schoolgirl’s suicide in Chandpur

Four teachers of Bagadi Gani High School in Chandpur were sued on Tuesday in connection to the suicide of a schoolgirl Sathi Akhter on Monday.

Sathi’s father Delwar Hossain filed the case this morning with Chandpur police station accusing assistant headmaster Md Alauddin, assistant teacher Md Jakir Hossain, Jahangir Hossain and Fatema Begum.

Sathi, a class VIII schoolgirl of village Madhya Bagadi, hanged herself after assistant headmaster of her school punished her on Sunday for failing to pay Tk 80 as examination fee on Monday, her family alleged.

The victim’s family, referring to her classmates, alleged that the schools assistant headmaster, Md Alauddin, forced Sathi to stand in the sun for about an hour as she failed to pay a due of Tk 80, out of her examination and other fees of Tk 400.

They also alleged that Sathi committed suicide as she could not bear the punishment and insult by the assistant headmaster.

As the news of her death spread in the locality, villagers attacked the school and smashed window pans and doors while all the teachers and students fled, the villagers said.

Chandpur model police station officer-in-charge Md Waliullah told New Age that they were investing into the matter but no one was arrested till Tuesday.