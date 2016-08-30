ECNEC approves 5 projects involving Tk 2,805cr

The executive committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday approved five crucial development projects involving an estimated cost of Tk 2,805 crore, including three projects with support from the Indian fresh Line of Credit.

The three Indian LoC projects include establishment of Jamalpur Medical College and Hospital and Jamalpur Nursing College and Procurement of double-decker, single-decker AC and non-AC buses and trucks for Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said a total of five projects were approved today involving an estimated cost of Tk 2,805 crore.

‘Of the total project cost, Tk 1,932.28 crore will come from the national exchequer while Tk 872.72 crore from project assistance,’ he said.

All the approved five projects are new ones, the minister added.